iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $234.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,392. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.60 and a 52-week high of $234.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

