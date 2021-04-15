Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 80,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $17,360,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,076.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 302,818 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,646. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

SASR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

