1,820 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $134.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.10. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.22 and a 12-month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.