Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,998 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $31,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 44.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.72, for a total value of $45,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,749,606.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $293,942,536. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SQ opened at $258.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 410.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.81.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.