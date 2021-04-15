The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $179.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.13 and a 1-year high of $184.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.39 and its 200-day moving average is $147.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

