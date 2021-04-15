FLETA Reaches Market Cap of $35.29 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $35.29 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLETA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.67 or 0.00754610 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00089907 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00038696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00033032 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,143,143,135 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLETAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.