Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Buys 21 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,685,949 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $730.80. 326,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,304,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.76 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $665.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.50. The company has a market cap of $701.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,470.34, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

