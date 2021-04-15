Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 240,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 253,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter worth $5,082,000.

TBF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,620. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

