Albert D Mason Inc. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 17.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 107.0% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in 3M by 18.5% in the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $196.98 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $199.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.78 and a 200-day moving average of $175.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

