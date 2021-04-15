Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 2.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $350.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.16. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

