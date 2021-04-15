Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 189 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 2.0% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.25.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock opened at $267.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.01 and a 200-day moving average of $231.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.