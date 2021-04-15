TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $256.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BLD. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.73.

NYSE BLD opened at $231.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.96. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $234.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $68,665,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 461.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

