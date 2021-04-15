Craig Hallum Upgrades Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Buy

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardlytics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $120.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.54 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $29,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,289,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,968,031.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,256 shares of company stock worth $6,503,694. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

