Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Has $941,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,542,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,891,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 922,801 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,318,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 845,913 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.44. 6,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,186,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

