Polianta Ltd Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $303,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THC shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

