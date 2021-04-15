18,900 Shares in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Stifel Financial comprises about 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SF opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $69.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.