5,100 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,909,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $88,415,000 after buying an additional 343,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

