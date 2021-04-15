Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,553 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $53.67 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

