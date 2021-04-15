Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Boosted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.29.

Shares of WHR opened at $231.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.95. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.