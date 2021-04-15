Centric Wealth Management Has $1.41 Million Stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management owned approximately 0.11% of The Shyft Group worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $620,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,238,828.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $148,335.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,885.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.67. 241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,430. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.03. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

