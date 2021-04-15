Centric Wealth Management Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Centric Wealth Management reduced its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 65,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,481,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $22.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.