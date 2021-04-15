Martin Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 13,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 114,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,632. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.87 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

