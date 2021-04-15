Martin Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,155 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 51.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.45. 2,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,623. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JKHY. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.