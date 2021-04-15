Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 233 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises approximately 1.9% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after buying an additional 387,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CFR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,298. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

