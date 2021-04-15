Martin Capital Partners LLC Sells 19,005 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $835,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 218,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,860. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.