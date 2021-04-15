iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,657,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 171,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.93. The company had a trading volume of 916,809 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.61. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

