Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $75.34 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.16.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

