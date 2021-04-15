The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 336.8% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:HYB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. 45,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,492. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The New America High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 6.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.