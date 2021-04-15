Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 302.3% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.
Shares of TOKCF remained flat at $$71.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile
