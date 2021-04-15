Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 302.3% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Shares of TOKCF remained flat at $$71.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.31.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

