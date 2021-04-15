Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 14,089 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,272% compared to the average daily volume of 594 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.24.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $41.21. 11,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,752,315. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

