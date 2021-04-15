Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.24.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

NYSE SYF opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $1,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $806,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 160.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 516.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 682,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 572,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 227,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.