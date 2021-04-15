Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Short Interest Update

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENCR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,040. Ener-Core has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

