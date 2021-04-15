Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after buying an additional 71,978 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Bunge by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 255,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bunge by 2.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after buying an additional 41,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bunge stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,335.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.