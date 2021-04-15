Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 175,000 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000. Clear Street Markets LLC owned about 0.15% of Retail Opportunity Investments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 15,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.