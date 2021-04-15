Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 535.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $342.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

