Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires Shares of 175,000 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth $20,144,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,172,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,601 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 244,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

