JCIC Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $119.80 on Thursday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.83. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,682.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.59.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 268,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,433,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,724 shares of company stock worth $56,932,428 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

