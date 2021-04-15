Pizza Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $4,234.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0995 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00236815 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

