Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 232.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,237 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,840,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,812. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.21. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.98%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.12.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

