iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT remained flat at $$50.75 on Thursday. 1,052,466 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.