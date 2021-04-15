Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $711,314,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after purchasing an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5,877.0% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 217,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 213,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after purchasing an additional 204,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $221.76 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.27 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

