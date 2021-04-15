Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ: GFED) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/13/2021 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

4/8/2021 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/7/2021 – Guaranty Federal Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GFED stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.70. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

