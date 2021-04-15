Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stake Raised by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,436 shares during the quarter. Sixth Street Specialty Lending accounts for 5.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $29,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Shares of TSLX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,121. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.74 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.6%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.54%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

