People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,147 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,690 shares during the period. People’s United Financial makes up about 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of People’s United Financial worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 546.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 32,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,745,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,634,701. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.