Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1,125.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,042 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,951 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after purchasing an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO George Hu sold 1,294 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $459,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,884 shares of company stock worth $81,943,810. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $378.15 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.43 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

