JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys 251,220 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2,568.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,220 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 143,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 17,161 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.91.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue raised shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

