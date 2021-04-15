JCIC Asset Management Inc. Acquires 810 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sony by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Sony by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sony by 219.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sony by 65.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Sony by 431.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE SNE opened at $111.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $136.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $118.50.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

