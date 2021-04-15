Scharf Investments LLC Buys 14,176 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Markel comprises 4.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.90% of Markel worth $141,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $131,282,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Markel by 7,079.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Markel by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $17,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,199.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,042.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,205.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.