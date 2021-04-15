Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 363,225 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 363,225 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,851,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,354 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,933,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,446 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,849,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,151,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $33.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

