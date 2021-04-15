Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $1,120,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 43,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,047,000. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

